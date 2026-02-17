Devotion fills Srikalahasti streets as grand Rathotsavam marks Maha Sivaratri

Tirupati: The four mada streets of Srikalahasti echoed with chants of ‘Om Namah Sivaya’ and ‘Hara Hara Mahadeva’ on Monday as thousands of devotees gathered to witness the grand Rathotsavam of Lord Siva and Goddess Parvati as part of the ongoing Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams at Sri Kalahasteeswara Temple.

From early morning, the temple town was filled with spiritual fervour. Devotees thronged all four mada streets, continuously chanting the names of the divine couple. The deities, beautifully decorated, were brought from Alankara Mandapam to the temple chariots stationed near Bhikshala Gali Gopuram.

After special rituals and Vedic prayers performed by temple priests, the idols were ceremonially placed on the chariots. Hundreds of devotees then pulled the massive wooden rathams through the streets amid devotional slogans and traditional music.

Local leaders and officials, including MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy, temple chairman Kotte Sai Prasad, Executive Officer T Bapi Reddy, former Speaker K Pratibha Bharati, MLC Kavali Greeshma, and district Superintendent of Police L Subba Rayudu, attended the event.

Earlier, after midnight on Sunday, the Lingodbhavam, symbolising Lord Siva’s manifestation as a pillar of fire was observed inside the temple with a Maha Abhishekam. The Kalyanotsavam of Somaskanda Murthy and Goddess Gnana Prasunambika is scheduled for Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the district police strongly denied social media reports claiming a lathi-charge on devotees during the festivities. SP Subba Rayudu clarified that strict arrangements had been made to ensure smooth darshan and safety of pilgrims.

He explained that dress codes and identification were issued in advance to those authorised to carry temple vahanams, based on past experiences. However, on Sunday night, a few devotees allegedly tried to forcibly take control of the Nandi vahanam, causing it to tilt and creating a risk to nearby pilgrims.

Police personnel acted promptly to prevent any mishap and restore order, he said.