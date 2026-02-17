TTD Addl EO reviews arrangements for Srivari annual Teppotsavams

Tirumala: TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary on Monday reviewed arrangements for the annual Srivari Teppotsavams scheduled from February 26 to March 2. The review meeting was held at Sri Padmavathi Guest House in Tirumala.

The Additional EO directed officials to ensure foolproof arrangements for the smooth conduct of the float festival so that devotees do not face any inconvenience.

A trial run of the float will be conducted on February 23. Officials were instructed to maintain adequate water levels in the Pushkarini and provide attractive electrical illumination to both the tank and the float. Pandals will be erected at Varaha Swamy Temple and along the four Mada streets.

Devotees will not be allowed to take a holy dip in the Pushkarini from February 20 to March 5. Adequate security and lifeguards will be deployed.

Due to the festivities, Sahasra Deepalankara Seva on February 26 and 27, and Arjitha Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva from February 28 to March 2, have been cancelled.

The EO also reviewed arrangements for Kumaradhara Theertha Mukkoti on March 3, permitting devotees only from 5 am to 10 am. Owing to lunar eclipse (3:20 pm to 6:47 pm), the Srivari temple will remain closed from 9 am to 7.30 pm, and Annaprasadam will not be served after 9 am. About 40,000 pulihora packets will be distributed. All Arjitha Sevas and special darshans stand cancelled. Deputy EOs and other officials attended the meeting.

Deputy EOs Lokanatham, Bhaskar, Somannarayana and Suvarnamma, EEs Srinivasa Rao and Sudhakar, VGO Surendra and other officials participated in the meeting.