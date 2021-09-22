Andhra University ready to set up solar thermal power project

Visakhapatnam: Andhra University has taken the first step towards converting solar energy into electricity.

The varsity will launch its first solar thermal power project in the state to provide electricity, heating and cooling to cater to the institutional needs.

A team of officers led by by Non-Conventional Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Limited (NEDCAP) chairman K K Raju met AU Vice Chancellor P V G D Prasad Reddy on Tuesday.

Setting up of a solar thermal power project in three suitable areas of the varsity to cater to the varsity's electricity needs and maintenance of hostel mess facilities and auditoriums were discussed during the meeting. Women's Engineering College, AU Engineering College hostel complexes and the AU Convention Centre were the three places identified for the purpose.

It was decided to set up a three-way system at the varsity to provide solar power, cooling and heating for cooking with the support of Australian technology.

Speaking on the occasion, the V-C said that Andhra University stands as a centre for renewable energy sources as driving away conventional energy sources is essential.

NEDCAP chairman K K Raju said the initiative will reduce pollution and make use of conventional energy sources. It will be set up at AU for the first time in the state and the varsity will develop a one-megawatt solar thermal power project on a boot model, he informed.

Sunrise CSP chairman Deepak Gadia, varsity registrar V Krishna Mohan, rector of the varsity K Samata, Dean of Electrical Works P Mallikarjuna Rao, NEDCAP Visakhapatnam district manager Vijay Kumar Raju and others were present.