Anganwadi centre demolished in Kotia village

Parvathipuram: Once again, dispute over land has created tension on the Andhra Odisha Border. This time the construction of an Anganwadi centre was the reason. According to the sources, some unidentified persons demolished the Anganwadi centre at Ganjaibadra village, which is under the construction of Kotia group by the Andhra Pradesh government. The area lies on the border Andhra and Odisha and both the states claim the rights on remote hilly area. The Supreme Court has already directed both the states not to undertake any permanent construction works in that area. On receiving the information about the issue, district collector Nishanth Kumar asked the Tahasildar of Salur and Projector Director of ICDS to enquire regarding the issue.

K Rameswara Rao, Tahasildar and others visited the spot with difficulties, which is in remote area. The MRO said the building, which is under construction zwas demolished. Another officer said the Odisha people or government mechanism might have done this. He also said nobody from the village is ready to say anything about the incident. The TDP has acknowledged the incident and questioned the negligence of YSRCP government. G Sandhyarani, of Salur, former MLC, polite bureau member of TDP alleged that the AP government could not retain its rights on the area and its failure become an opportunity to Odisha government to capture the Kotia villages. The Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik but couldn't solve such disputes.