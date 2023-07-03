Live
- Hyderabad: OTBI hosts Grand finale of Ideathon
- Vijayawada: 70,000 devotees worship Sakambari Devi
- KCR asks officials to ensure water storage in reservoirs; give priority to drinking water
- 4,947 candidates appear for UPSC exam
- Govt cess of 1% sparks rise in rice prices
- Visakhapatnam Port Authority records highest container throughput in June
- APSRTC to hand over sites on lease
- Hyderabad: Akbaruddin continues to hold sway over electorate
- Hyderabad: Green cotton briefs from Sircilla set to make way into US markets
- For tomato buyers, relief comes through subsidy rate
Srikakulam: The APSRTC will be leasing out their complexes at various depots in the district, said the APSRTC officials in a press release here on Sunday. According to the details, the APSRTC have vacant sites at its premises in all five depots in the district.
The minimum lease period is fixed for 15 years for each site as per norms. Lease amount is also fixed for each site.
Interested bidders can apply in the bidding by quoting the price. Last date to submit the application is July 5.
The APSRTC will follow transparent system to finalise renders and allotment of vacant sites. Selected bidders have to follow lease norms as per law and APSRTC rules and regulations, the officials said.
