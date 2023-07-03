APSRTC to hand over sites on lease

Srikakulam: The APSRTC will be leasing out their complexes at various depots in the district, said the APSRTC officials in a press release here on Sunday. According to the details, the APSRTC have vacant sites at its premises in all five depots in the district.

The minimum lease period is fixed for 15 years for each site as per norms. Lease amount is also fixed for each site.

Interested bidders can apply in the bidding by quoting the price. Last date to submit the application is July 5.

The APSRTC will follow transparent system to finalise renders and allotment of vacant sites. Selected bidders have to follow lease norms as per law and APSRTC rules and regulations, the officials said.