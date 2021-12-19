AU Engineering College: Applications invited for M Tech, M Planning evening courses

Visakhapatnam: The Directorate of Admissions, Andhra University, invited applications for admissions into M Tech/M Planning evening courses offered at Andhra University Engineering College (Autonomous).

Along with the application forms, candidates can also access admission information brochure, registration fee details, and other information of the courses by logging on to: www.audoa.in.

Candidates are advised to download the application and information brochure-IV from the website. Filled-in applications along with the relevant documents should reach the office of the Directorate of Admissions on or before December 22 by 5 pm.

The time of counselling for the M Tech/M Planning Courses (evening) courses – M Tech Chemical Engineering, Structural Engineering, Power Electronic Drives and Control, Radar and Microwave Engineering, Electronic Instrumentation, Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering, Industrial Engineering, CAD/CAM, Thermal Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Medical Instrumentation, Industrial Metallurgy, Computer Science and Technology M Planning (Environmental) is scheduled on December 24 at 2 pm.