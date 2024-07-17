  • Menu
Avanthi engg colleges get autonomous status

Avanthi Group chairman M Srinivasa Rao along with others celebrate as autonomous status was given to Avanthi engineering colleges.
Highlights

Avanthi Institute of Engineering and Technology, Cherukupalli, Tagarapuvalasa and Avanthi Institute of Engineering and Technology, Narsipatnam, got autonomous status

Visakhapatnam: Avanthi Institute of Engineering and Technology, Cherukupalli, Tagarapuvalasa and Avanthi Institute of Engineering and Technology, Narsipatnam, got autonomous status. The status was accorded to the group by the University Grants Commissions (UGC) for a period of 10 years that will continue till 2033-2034.

Terming it as a big achievement, the group’s chairperson Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that the institutions have been empowering students with quality education, especially those belonging to weaker sections by making education accessible to them.

He appreciated the staff members for their selfless services in taking the institution to greater heights.

The achievement was celebrated at the Cherukupalli campus in the presence of the institution’s chairman, vice-chairman M Nandish, directors C Mohan Rao, A Chandra Sekhar, principal B Murali Krishna, heads of departments and faculty members.

