Bheemili: Cynosure ofall eyes

Visakhapatnam: Months before 2024 polls, the Bheemunipatnam constituency has become the cynosure of all eyes.



Despite the existence of major constituencies in Visakhapatnam, Bheemunipatnam grabs a larger attention. There are reasons for it. One, the possibility of Visakhapatnam North TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao contesting from Bheemili is cranking up the rumour mill.

Two, YCRCP sitting MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, who for some time, has gone into silent mode, is said to be on the verge of switching loyalties. Waving a new party symbol, he is expected to contest from Bheemunipatnam.

Muttamsetti has been disappointed over not finding a place in the Cabinet expansion. Since then, he rarely makes his presence felt in the party events. Speculations are rife that this time he may not get YSRCP ticket. This has led fresh speculation that he was even contemplating to switch loyalties. He is unlikely to go back to the TDP but the possibility of looking towards Jana Sena is not ruled out.

Earlier, Ganta Srinivasa Rao was inactive in the TDP. However, it is a different story now. Muttamsetti who was quite active in the party events now prefers to maintain a low profile.

When Muttamsetti was serving as Tourism Minister, rumours were rife that Ganta was going to join the YSRCP. Even then, Ganta was eyeing Bheemili. This Muttamsetti did not like. Ganta's party switchover did not make any headway.

Going by his political records, it is very unlikely that Ganta Srinivasa Rao will contest from the same constituency for the second time. The TDP leaders outrightly deny the possibility of Ganta contesting from Bheemili. Even in 2019 elections, Ganta's ticket was confirmed from Bheemili constituency and it was supposed to be announced in the first list itself. Much to the party's surprise, Ganta shifted his Assembly constituency to Visakhapatnam North. Since he had won in the constituency once, the TDP high command preferred Ganta to contest from Bheemunipatnam. But he refused to contest from there for the second time. TDP sources feel that Ganta may opt for Anakapalli constituency this time.