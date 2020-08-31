Bheemunipatnam will be developed further: Minister M Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam: Government welfare schemes were made available to every eligible person, Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said here on Monday.



Inaugurating a community centre constructed at a cost of Rs 20 lakh in GVMC third ward of Bheemunipatnam constituency, the Minister said that the schemes offered by the government should be displayed with the names of the beneficiaries at the secretariats in every village and ward for transparency.

Officials were instructed to conduct weekly reviews in the constituency and resolve issues of the people with immediate effect. With Visakhapatnam becoming the executive capital, the Minister said, Bheemunipatnam is expected to develop further in future.

Speaking about welfare of the fishermen, Srinivasa Rao said that more efforts will be made for the development of fishermen. Later, a review meeting was held with the ward volunteers and secretariat staff of the third ward.