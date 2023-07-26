BJP AP chief Purandeshwari slammed the AP Government's financial irregularities

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: BJP state president Purandeshwari criticized that the Center is committed to all-round development and that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in power in the state is deliberately diverting the funds given by the center to various sectors. She came to Rajamahendravara on Wednesday for the first time in her capacity as state BJP president and spoke to the media at the party office. On this occasion, she highlighted the financial irregularities of the state government along with statistics. She said that the funds given to Rajahmundry, Kakinada, and Amalapuram under Smart City and Amrit schemes have not been put to good use. On this occasion, she referred to the statement made by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat that Andhra Pradesh is at the bottom in the utilization of the funds given by the central government in the programme of installing water taps to households.

She said that while 4 crore houses have been built in the entire country, 22 lakh houses have been allotted to Andhra Pradesh alone. She described that the center is giving 1 lakh 85 thousand rupees to each house as its share. She demanded to disclose how many houses the state government has built with these funds and allotted to them to how many people. She expressed concern that more than one lakh houses have been given to each district, but because they have not been completed, thousands of poor women are appearing with petitions for houses.

Purandeshwari said that the central government established many institutions in the state within five years as per the Partition Act within the first two years.

She said that while the Center is contributing to the development of the state, the YSRCP government is looting the natural resources of the state. It is alleged that the YSRCP leaders have profited by buying the Awa lands which sink when it rains at a low price and selling the Aava (wet) lands to the government at high prices. It was criticized that the mangroves were captured and cut illegally. She alleged that they are looting the state in the form of sand mafia and land mafia.

She said that development and maintenance works have stopped in many places as the government owes Rs.71000 crores to the small contractors. Unable to bear the financial burden, small contractors are committing suicide, she said.

She said that while the center deposited 14,15 financial union funds directly to the sarpanchs, the state government diverted them by keeping them in the CFMS account. This is being seriously handled by the BJP. She said that the state government said that due to pressure from the BJP, one thousand crores were deposited in the accounts of Sarpanchs via PFMS, but there is no truth in this either. Rs. 600 crores were taken for electricity bills and the remaining 338 crores were deposited. Moreover, even with the burden of electricity bills, this payment is not shown.