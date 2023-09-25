BJP exploring ways to do justice to VSP employees: Purandeswari

Visakhapatnam: It is unfortunate to point a finger at the Central government for the major consequences experienced by the State, said BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari.

At the inaugural of 'Shankhnaad Social Media Volunteers Meet-2023,’ Purandeswari suggested that people should oppose the propaganda made against the Union government concerning Polavaram project, strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and Special Category Status (SCS).

Stating that social media is an effective tool to express diverse perceptions and reach out to a larger section of people across the world, the State BJP president stressed on its extensive use in today's competitive scenario for multiple purposes. Talking about Polavaram diaphragm wall, Purandeswari mentioned that lapses identified in the design cannot be blamed on the BJP. "The Central government assured that the cost of the project would be taken care of and even now it abides by its assurance. If the bills are not produced on time, the BJP cannot be held responsible for it," she made it clear.

Recalling the concept of disinvestment that has been in existence since long, Purandeswari reiterated that the saffron party is extending all its support to protect Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and exploring means to do justice to its employees and the families that are dependent on them. Elaborating about the SCS, Purandeswari said, the previous government had accepted a special package in place of SCS. It is inappropriate to criticise the Central government that it is not extending any support to the residual State of Andhra Pradesh. She exhorted people to look into the reality pertaining to the Centre's support to the State which registered no development so far.

Earlier, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani interacted with volunteers and social media influencers. Taking part in the 'Shanknaad Social Media Volunteers Meet-2023' as chief guest organised at Sagarmala Convention Hall, the Union Minister gave a direction for the volunteers on their significant part in promoting the Central schemes and the roadmap ahead.

Smriti Irani went through the display of the Central schemes arranged at the venue. She, however, refused to interact with the media.

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao, Shanknaad in-charge for six States Dhaval Patel, among others, participated.