BJP will win more LS seats in 2024: Union Minister

Visakhapatnam: Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan expressed confidence that the BJP would win more Lok Sabha seats in the country in 2024 than the previous elections.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, the Union Minister said, “Already, the BJP is governing in 15 States. The Central schemes have been introduced to aid the society to get uplifted not just financially but also socially,” the Union Minister observed when he came to the city to launch the PM Vishwakarma Yojana scheme.

The Union government has selected four southern cities to develop them on all fronts and Visakhapatnam forms a part of the list, the Union Minister mentioned.

Responding to a query on TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest, Devusinh Chauhan said, “The BJP high command will respond to it at the right time.”

The BJP-led NDA government is considering all efforts to develop new India. “The country is marching ahead with the slogan ‘Sab Ka Saath Sab Ka Vikas Sab Ka Viswas. By hosting the G20 Summit under the leadership of Narendra Modi, India has been placed on a global map,” he added.