BOB focuses on host of cleanliness activities

Highlights

Employees across the 22 zonal offices of the bank take part in drive

Visakhapatnam: Bank of Baroda (BOB) is organised a nationwide cleanliness drive as a part of ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ 2024.The event saw a participation of employees across the 22 zonal offices of the bank. Apart from the removal of litter, the event also focused on recognising the contribution of sanitation workers and organising health check-up camps for them

The government of India is observing ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’ campaign with the theme ‘Swabhav Swachhata - Sanskar Swachhata’ from 14th September to 1 October as a prelude to ‘Swachh Bharat Diwas 2024’ observed on October 2.

The bank at its Visakhapatnam region, organised a tree plantation programme at Andhra University campus.

P M Padhan, regional manager, Visakhapatnam region, Bank of Baroda, along with the team of executives and DhanarajuVeeramallu, dean sanitation and beautification and Sridhar Babu (Ex-Army Administrative Executive) in-charge, beautification and gardening, Andhra University were present at the event.

