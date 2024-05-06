Botcha Jhansi appreciates services of doctors

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha candidate Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi said that there is nothing greater than the medical profession which provides service to the people and also saves their life.

Participating along with Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana in a conference involving doctors organised here on Sunday, she said that Dr. YS Rajasekhar Reddy saved many lives of the poor through the Arogyasri scheme. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is working to expand it even further, she mentioned.

Jhansi Lakshmi stated that the CM has given a new definition to the public service by including medical services in Arogyasri and increasing the financial limit by Rs.25 lakh.

The MP candidate said efforts made by Jagan Mohan Reddy to make Visakhapatnam a full-fledged health city and provide improved medical services to all sections of the people of North Andhra are immense.

A large number of prominent doctors K Surya Rao, Dr Visweswara Rao, Dr Rammurthy, Dr B Kashi Naidu and others participated in the meeting.