Call for a coordinated effort to provide relief to birds

Visakhapatnam: The onset of summer calls for an added attention towards providing respite to avian species.

Placing water bowls near balconies, open spaces and terraces aid in keeping the birds hydrated as the temperatures soar.

Recommending eco-friendly practices, NGO representatives, environmentalists and activists team up to distribute water bowls during the season and encourage residents to place them at points where birds keep frequenting.

Keeping the summer woes in view, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari called for a coordinated effort to provide relief to birds in summer. She laid emphasis that the responsibility of saving birds during hot weather rests on every individual and called for support from NGOs and voluntary associations to come together for the voluntary service and build awareness among the public.

“Also, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation is keen on setting up ‘chalivendrams’ (water kiosks) at various points in the city,” the Mayor informed.