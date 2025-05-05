Capacity building programme to hone communicative English skills

Visakhapatnam: In a step to strengthen English language, cater to emerging learning needs and build an evolving educational ecosystem, the Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (APSWREIS) facilitated a capacity building training programme.

As part of the training, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the APSWREIS with Kotak Education Foundation (KEF) for implementation of the Communicative English - Future Readiness (CE-FR) programme from the academic year 2025-26 in Dr. BR Ambedkar Gurukulams. The initiative aims to cover students from Classes 5 to 8 in a phased manner.

Also, in connection with the CE-FR programme, a three-day residential capacity building programme is organised for English teachers in Visakhapatnam.

The programme that continues till May 5 (Monday), has been witnessing an encouraging participation.

Kotak Education Foundation (KEF), the CSR implementing agency of Kotak Mahindra Group, announced the rollout of its flagship teacher capacity-building programme ‘Kshamata’ in Andhra Pradesh, alongside the launch of its one KEF App for teachers and school leaders.

Designed to empower teachers with enhanced pedagogical techniques, English communication skills, a growth-oriented mindset and strong leadership capabilities, the Kshamata programme in Andhra Pradesh will be operational across all 186 APSWREIS (Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutional Society) schools and 108 MJPAPBCWREIS (Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society) schools.