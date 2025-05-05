Live
- Sumit Jain re-elected as IDCA president for 2025-29 term
- IIT Graduate Flags Soaring Cost of Living in Bengaluru, Sparks Middle-Class Concerns
- As communal pot boils in Mangaluru, BJP expresses concern over threats to activists
- Dairy Day Spreads Goodness and Gratitude This May Day with a Sweet Surprise for Delivery Partners
- ANRF selects 7 projects to drive innovation in India’s EV ecosystem
- iQOO Neo 10 Teased Ahead of India Launch: Premium Specifications at a Competitive Price
- 'Hardest decision I’ve ever made': Trent Alexander-Arnold announces Liverpool exit at the end of season
- MP: Four killed in car-bike collision; Bhind MLA turns saviour for injured
- She remained silent when violence unfolded: BJP slams CM Banerjee over delayed visit to Murshidabad
- Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Strikes a Chord for Mental Health with Soulful Sitar Concert in Hyderabad
Capacity building programme to hone communicative English skills
In a step to strengthen English language, cater to emerging learning needs and build an evolving educational ecosystem, the Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (APSWREIS) facilitated a capacity building training programme.
Visakhapatnam: In a step to strengthen English language, cater to emerging learning needs and build an evolving educational ecosystem, the Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (APSWREIS) facilitated a capacity building training programme.
As part of the training, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the APSWREIS with Kotak Education Foundation (KEF) for implementation of the Communicative English - Future Readiness (CE-FR) programme from the academic year 2025-26 in Dr. BR Ambedkar Gurukulams. The initiative aims to cover students from Classes 5 to 8 in a phased manner.
Also, in connection with the CE-FR programme, a three-day residential capacity building programme is organised for English teachers in Visakhapatnam.
The programme that continues till May 5 (Monday), has been witnessing an encouraging participation.
Kotak Education Foundation (KEF), the CSR implementing agency of Kotak Mahindra Group, announced the rollout of its flagship teacher capacity-building programme ‘Kshamata’ in Andhra Pradesh, alongside the launch of its one KEF App for teachers and school leaders.
Designed to empower teachers with enhanced pedagogical techniques, English communication skills, a growth-oriented mindset and strong leadership capabilities, the Kshamata programme in Andhra Pradesh will be operational across all 186 APSWREIS (Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutional Society) schools and 108 MJPAPBCWREIS (Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society) schools.