'Centre should withdraw decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant': Molli Penti Raju

Visakhapatnam: Opposing the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and in support of the displaced families, TDP Telugu Yuvatha will be organising a 'Padayatra' on Sunday, said Molli Penti Raju, TDP's Visakhapatnam Parliamentary committee Telugu Yuvatha general secretary.

Briefing the media here on Friday, Raju alleged that the Central government was taking steps towards privatisation of VSP in collaboration with the State government in a unilateral manner.

He demanded that the Union government withdraw its decision on privatisation of VSP. Raju mentioned that 8,500 unemployed persons from the displaced families were waiting for placement in the VSP. Further, he said the Padayatra will be conducted along with the youth and displaced families in the rehabilitation colonies and surrounding villages. The walk will start from Pedagantyada Nadupur Gandhi Park at 9 am on July 18.

TDP Telugu Yuvatha president Valisetti Tataji, Ch Janardhan Reddy, Chinni and B Venkata Shyam participated in the conference.