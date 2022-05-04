Chandrababu Naidu arrives at Vizag airport

Visakhapatnam: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu arrived in Visakhapatnam airport on Wednesday to stage a series of protests that focus on the slogan of 'Badhude- Badhudu.'

As a part of the protest, Naidu is visiting North Andhra. Meanwhile, the TDP chief received a warm welcome at the airport by the party leaders and supporters. He interacted with the leaders and activists on the premises. At Gambhiram in Anandapuram mandal, party leaders gave Naidu a warm reception.

Later, Naidu went to Amadalavalasa in Srikakulam district by road to participate in the protest. Visakhapatnam West constituency MLA PGVR Naidu (Gana Babu), East constituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, party mahila wing president V Anitha, former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao, general secretary Pasarla Prasad, among others were present.