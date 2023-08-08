CM Jagan reached Rajahmundry for night stay

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reached Rajamahendravaram on Monday night after touring Kunavaram mandal to visit the flood victims of Polavaram merged mandals. The Chief Minister reached Rajahmundry by helicopter and stayed at the R&B Guest House for the night. On Tuesday CM will visit Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, and interact with flood victims, officials said.

The Chief Minister left Rajamahendravaram in a helicopter at 9.05 am on Tuesday. He will reach the helipad set up at Gurjapu Lanka in Mummidivaram Mandal of Konaseema District.

Chief Minister will talk to flood victims in Kunalanka. After that, he will travel by road to Mummidivaram mandal Ramalayam Peta village Lanka of Thanelanka. There he will talk to the flood victims. After leaving there for 10 minutes, CM will go to Kondukuduru village in Ainavilli mandal. After visiting the flood victims and talking to them, He will return to Gurajapulanka. At 12.15 minutes he will take off from Gurajapulanka to Thadepalli on helicopter.