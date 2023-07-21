CM paying special attention to development of Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is paying special attention to develop Visakhapatnam on all fronts, Health Minister Vidadala Rajini claimed. Holding constituency level review meetings, including Gajuwaka and north constituency, the Health Minister stated that some of the development works are in progress, while others are nearing completion.

Mentioning that review meetings are being held across the State, she said that focus will be on both development and issues. “With already 11 medical colleges in place in Andhra Pradesh, another five institutions will be added to the list matching up with international standards,” she informed.

Minister Rajini said that in order to provide quality education, each district will get a medical college so that eligible students need not go out of the State and country to pursue their education.

Speaking on the occasion, YSRCP North Andhra regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy said that the focus will be on resolving people’s issues in all the constituencies. He directed the district authorities to resolve issues brought out by the people through ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ programme.

Earlier, Subba Reddy expressed confidence that YSRCP is sure to emerge victorious in the ensuing elections. He said even if JSP chief Pawan Kalyan teams up with two or three parties, no Opposition could come in the way of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s victory. “Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing tremendous development for the past four years and the State government is equally focusing on welfare of the people,” Subba Reddy reiterated. Responding to BJP State unit president D Purandeswari’s recent comments on the debts incurred by the State government, Subba Reddy wondered how come the new BJP State president failed to see the development of AP and is resorting to criticism.

Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, Deputy Mayor K Sathish, NREDCAP chairman KK Raju, party leaders K Guruvulu and B Srinivas, among others, attended the meeting.