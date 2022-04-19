CM YS Jagan arrives in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrives in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. He is scheduled to meet Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar who is staying in the city for the past few days.

Both the Chief Ministers are scheduled to hold a meeting at a private facility. Earlier, the Chief Minister was given a warm welcome by the party leaders and officials in Visakhapatnam airport.

Ministers Budi Mutyala Naidu and Gudivada Amarnath, District Collector A Mallikarjuna, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari and City Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth were among others present at the airport to receive the Chief Minister.

The meeting of both the Chief Ministers is expected to strengthen ties between the states. Later, the CM is scheduled to proceed to Rushikonda to a private resort and interact with the Haryana CM who continues to stay in the city till Wednesday.

After the meet, Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave Visakhapatnam at 1:25 p.m.. and arrive at Tadepalli an hour later.