CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrives in port city

Visakhapatnam: Accompanied by Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao and TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, among others, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived in the city on Wednesday.



As a part of his one-day trip to the port city, the Chief Minister is scheduled to take part in the anniversary 'Mahotsavam' of Sri Visakha Sarada Peetham till noon.



Earlier, the Chief Minister was accorded a warm welcome at Visakhapatnam Airport by a host of ministers, officials and YSRCP leaders.



Deputy Minister Dharmana Krishna Das, Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, Government Whip Budi Muthyala Naidu, District Collector A Mallikarjuna, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Subhadra, MPs MVV Satyanarayana and B Satyavathi, among others, joined in receiving the Chief Minister at the airport.

From the airport, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy headed to the peetham located at Chinnamushidiwada in Pendurthi. The CM will take part in 'Rajasyamala puja' and other rituals to be performed marking the occasion.

The Chief Minister is slated to take part in the anniversary celebrations till 1 p.m. at the peetham and return to Tadepalli from Visakhapatnam by boarding a flight at 1.25 p.m.