CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's birthday celebrated with fervour in visakha

Visakhapatnam: A festival atmosphere prevailed in the city as political leaders and officials celebrated Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's birthday in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Marking the occasion, a tree plantation programme was organised at Seethammadhara Sniper Park at the14th ward of GVMC here on Tuesday under the aegis of NREDCAP chairman KK Raju.

Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy attended as chief guest at the event. During the programme, plants and saris were distributed to the poor. The MP mentioned that the people of Andhra Pradesh were happy under the leadership of the Chief Minister as the CM's pro-poor.

Anakapalle MP BV Satyavathi, city YSRCP president and MLC Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, Brahmin Corporation chairman S Sudhakar, 14th ward corporator Katari Anil Kumar, GVMC floor leader Banala Srinivas, deputy floor leader and Allu Sankara Rao, among others, were present.

Similarly, CM's birthday was celebrated at the beach road and Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari planted the saplings near Visakha Museum. Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said the CM was implementing welfare schemes on one hand and focusing on development on the other. She opined that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be the CM for the next 30 years.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner G Lakshmisha, Deputy Mayor J Sridhar, and corporators took part in the celebrations that included cake cutting. Meanwhile, Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao took part in the celebrations by cutting the cake and inaugurating the blood donation camp organised by KK Raju. At Vambay Colony, the minister attended a mega tree plantation programme and medical camp. Andhra University Vice Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy gave away stationery to the school children and distributed cake to them.