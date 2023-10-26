Coastal defence arrangements of AP reviewed

Visakhapatnam: The sixth apex committee review meeting (ACRM) on coastal defence for the state of Andhra Pradesh was co-chaired by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command and C-in-C (Coastal Defence, East) Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar and chief secretary to the government of Andhra Pradesh KS Jawahar Reddy at HQs, Eastern Naval Command.

The meeting was attended by all maritime stakeholders. During the meeting, an update of the present status, way ahead along with the means to enhance the coastal defence construct for the state were discussed.

On completion of the ACRM, the Chief Secretary visited the Joint Operations Centre at the ENC where he was briefed on how the Indian Navy along with other maritime stakeholders jointly monitor all activities at sea that impinge on coastal security.