Congress condemns remarks against Sharmila

Ongole : AICC member Dr Sirivella Prasad and other leaders condemned the remarks and comments by the YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party leaders against YS Sharmila.

Prasad said that the YSRCP is indebted to Sharmila, who walked for hundreds of kilometre to make her brother chief minister, while he was in jail. He challenged the YSRCP leaders to answer the questions posed by the APCC president.

He said that they are fearing Sharmila and started to make abusive, personal derogatory comments against her and the Congress Party. Prasad said that Sharmila already clarified the reasons behind her joining the Congress and demanded Jagan Mohan Reddy, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and others to get ready for fiery questions by the Congress.

He said that Sharmila Reddy will participate in the meeting with the Congress leaders and workers from all constituencies in the district on Saturday. She will discuss the local issues and encourage the cadres to start working at the ground level.