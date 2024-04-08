Congress state OBC department chairman hails party’s manifesto

Visakhapatnam: OBCs in India would definitely welcome the recently released manifesto of Indian National Congress, said Congress Andhra Pradesh OBC department chairman Mula Venkata Rao.

Sharing details of the manifesto with the media in the city, he stated that 70 percent of people belong to the OBC section in the nation and after the implementation of the manifesto, the maximum number of people would be benefitted. “The Congress will conduct a nationwide socio-economic and caste census to enumerate the castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions as mentioned in its manifesto,” he mentioned.

The Congress guarantees that it will pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for the OBCs. In the manifesto, the Congress Party mentioned that it will fill all the backlog vacancies in posts reserved for the OBCs within a year.

At the same time funds for scholarships for OBC students will be doubled, especially for pursuing higher education. As per the manifesto, the Congress will include in the curriculum of schools about the life and work of social reformers to spread the message of social justice, Venkata Rao informed.

To reduce dropout rates, the Congress Party assured pre-matric and higher education scholarships for OBCs and it would also direct banks to extend collateral-free education loans up to Rs 7.5 lakh, especially to students belonging to the OBCs, he added.