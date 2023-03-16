Counting of MLC votes begins in Visakhapatnam city

Visakhapatnam: Amid tight security, MLC votes counting exercise begins at Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.



Even ass the MLC votes counting exercise begins in the constituencies as scheduled, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has issued an interim order mentioning the results, especially for North Andhra region, would be subject to its final order.



The decision comes into effect followed by an advocate Srinivasa Rao filing a petition stating that while the MLC polling was held on March 13, no holiday was declared in three districts of North Andhra. Hence, he added that lawyers, petitioners and court staff could not participate in the voting.



Taking a note, the court posted the next hearing of the case after four weeks.

