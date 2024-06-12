DCIL bags 5-yr dredging contract from SMPA

Live
Visakhapatnam: In a significant move, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority (SMPA) awards Rs.2,015.88 crore of five-year-long maintenance dredging in the Hooghly Estuary, primarily in the shipping channel leading to Haldia Dock, to Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCIL).
The Rs 2,015.88-crore valued contract is for a duration of five year and the maintenance dredging is crucial for ensuring navigability of the shipping channel, thereby facilitating smooth and efficient maritime operations in the region. Hooghly Estuary is a vital waterway for maritime trade and to maintain its depth is essential for the safe passage of vessels sailing to and from the Haldia Dock.
The awarding of this contract to DCIL, a leader in the dredging industry, underscores SMPA’s commitment to maintaining high standards of maritime infrastructure and ensuring the seamless flow of trae through the Hooghly Estuary. Speaking on the occasion, chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Authority/ DCIL M Angamuthu said, “Honoured to be awarded this prestigious contract by SMPA, our team is committed to delivering high-quality dredging services that meet the stringent requirements of the project.”