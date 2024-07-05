DCIL bags prestigious dredging contract from Cochin Port

Visakhapatnam: Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCIL) has been awarded the annual maintenance dredging contract by the Cochin Port Authority.

The contract, valued at Rs 156.50 crore for the year 2024-25 with a provision to extend for another one year. This reinforces DCIL’s leadership in the dredging sector and its commitment towards supporting India’s maritime infrastructure.

DCIL, a leader in the dredging industry, has a proven track record of executing large-scale dredging projects with precision and efficiency. The award of this contract to DCIL underscores Cochin Port Authority commitment to maintaining high standards of maritime infrastructure.

This maintenance dredging contract includes dredging of the Cochin Port’s outer channel, approach channel, ICTT Basin, LNG basin channels (Ernakulam channel and Mattancherry channel) and other areas of Cochin Port ensuring the port remains navigable for vessels of various sizes. This operation is crucial for the port’s functionality, enabling seamless and efficient maritime trade activities.

Terming the project as a significant one, chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Authority/DCIL Madhaiyaan Angamuthu, said, “The contract is a testament to DCIL’s capabilities and unwavering commitment towards delivering high-quality dredging services. We look forward to contributing to the continued success and operational efficiency of the Cochin Port.”