Dengue awareness program organised in Venkannapalem village in Visakhapatnam
Visakhapatnam: Dengue prevention awareness programme was organised at Venkannapalam village in the 64th ward here on Friday.

Ward YSRCP in-charge Dharmala Srinivasa Rao inaugurated the awareness programme.

A rally was conducted in the village and distributed pamphlets door to door to create awareness about the precautions to be taken for the prevention of dengue and malaria.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasa Rao said dengue and malaria could be completely prevented if people in their locality keep the surroundings clean.

Ward Special Officer Sudhir Babu, sanitary staff Apparao, supervisor Lavanya and secretariat staff participated in the programme.

