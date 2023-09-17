Live
- Kadapa: Create awareness on cyber frauds
- TDP leaders break coconuts at temples for Naidu’s release
- Smart and efficient packing tips for travellers
- British era cemetery lies in utter neglect in Gooty
- Deputy Collector S Srinivasa Murthy takes charge as Simhachalam Devasthanam EO
- The hottest bodies in the business are vegetarian
- Minister inaugurates municipal administrative building in Mydukuru
- Eco-friendly Ganesh idols champion social issues
- Woman sexually assaulted at ESI hospital by canteen staff
- A guide to create beautiful tables capes with exquisite dinner sets and tableware
Just In
Deputy Collector S Srinivasa Murthy takes charge as Simhachalam Devasthanam EO
Highlights
Deputy Collector S. Srinivasa Murthy of the Revenue Department took charge as the Executive Officer of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam, Simhachalam here on Sunday.
Visakhapatnam: Deputy Collector S. Srinivasa Murthy of the Revenue Department took charge as the Executive Officer of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam, Simhachalam here on Sunday.
He signed the official documents and took charge from in-charge EO V Trinadha Rao.
The Simhachalam temple has been running under the in-charge leadership for the past few years.
The government has finally appointed Deputy Collector as an EO.
The EO will enter the Endowments records as the sixth EO from the Revenue Department in the last twenty years.
Srinivasa Murthy visited the temple and inspected the bungalow allotted to him. The authorities have prepared the EO residential building at the old Goshala of the Devasthanam.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS