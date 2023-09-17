Deputy Collector S Srinivasa Murthy takes charge as Simhachalam Devasthanam EO

Visakhapatnam: Deputy Collector S. Srinivasa Murthy of the Revenue Department took charge as the Executive Officer of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam, Simhachalam here on Sunday.

He signed the official documents and took charge from in-charge EO V Trinadha Rao.

The Simhachalam temple has been running under the in-charge leadership for the past few years.

The government has finally appointed Deputy Collector as an EO.

The EO will enter the Endowments records as the sixth EO from the Revenue Department in the last twenty years.

Srinivasa Murthy visited the temple and inspected the bungalow allotted to him. The authorities have prepared the EO residential building at the old Goshala of the Devasthanam.