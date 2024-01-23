Devotees in Vizag celebrate Ram idol consecration at Ayodhya

Live
Highlights
Divers and representatives of Livein Adventures carried out ‘Prana Pratishta’ of Lord Ram idol made of a specially designed board underwater at Rushikonda on Monday.
Visakhapatnam: Divers and representatives of Livein Adventures carried out ‘Prana Pratishta’ of Lord Ram idol made of a specially designed board underwater at Rushikonda on Monday.
Diving 22-ft deep into the sea, they celebrated the event marking the consecration of Ram idol in Ayodhya. Founder of Livein Adventures B Balaram Naidu, among others, joined the celebrations.
As part of the Ram Mandir celebrations, an 88-ft long flexi of Lord Ram was displayed at KSB Pearl apartment complex in Viman Nagar.
The residents of the complex raised ‘Jai Shriram’ slogan and celebrated the occasion.
