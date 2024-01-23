  • Menu
Devotees in Vizag celebrate Ram idol consecration at Ayodhya

Divers of Livein Adventures participated in the Prana Pratishta of Lord Ram underwater in Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam on Monday
Highlights

Visakhapatnam: Divers and representatives of Livein Adventures carried out ‘Prana Pratishta’ of Lord Ram idol made of a specially designed board underwater at Rushikonda on Monday.

Diving 22-ft deep into the sea, they celebrated the event marking the consecration of Ram idol in Ayodhya. Founder of Livein Adventures B Balaram Naidu, among others, joined the celebrations.

As part of the Ram Mandir celebrations, an 88-ft long flexi of Lord Ram was displayed at KSB Pearl apartment complex in Viman Nagar.

The residents of the complex raised ‘Jai Shriram’ slogan and celebrated the occasion.

