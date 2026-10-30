Door-to-door campaign receives immense response: Kalyani

Visakhapatnam: In three years of NDA’s rule in the state, anti-incumbency has peaked and it will certainly work in YSRCP’s favour in the ensuing local body polls, YSRCP Mayor candidate Varudu Kalyani exuded confidence.

With only a couple of days left for the local body polls, the Mayor candidate mentioned that although Visakhapatnam urban has long been the TDP’s bastion, YSRCP will win a majority of wards and the Mayor post this time.

When asked about her door-to-door campaign response, the Mayor candidate stated that she is receiving immense encouragement both from the party cadre and from the people.

“Residents express their dissatisfaction over the coalition government when I meet them. It is quite apparent that people wanted change as they feel suffocated,” Kalyani told The Hans India.

She observed that the growing resentment among voters is quite evident and cited unmet promises, extensive environmental damage, rising inflation and diversion of GVMC funds to Amaravati, selling land to corporate companies at throwaway prices as reasons working against the government.

“And now it’s time for the alliance to pay dearly in the municipal polls,” Kalyani remarked.

Rain or shine, the Mayor candidate visits two to three constituencies daily, though Cyclone Arnab slightly slowed her back-to-back canvassing.

Kalyani stated that through her continuous interaction with residents in various colonies, she is gaining a grip on ground-level issues.

“The rise in the price of essential supplies did not go down well among the people. Even if there might me any reason for inflation, the NDA government has completely failed in controlling it,” she reiterated.

Water scarcity is unheard of in Visakhapatnam, Kalyani emphasised, adding that such scarcity will not exist in the future if she gets elected as Mayor.

Despite Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao winning with the highest majority in the last general elections, the Mayor candidate lamented that he is backing off from saving the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from privatisation.

“It is the same reason that draws people’s resentment in the area,” she stated.

If elected as Mayor, Kalyani assured that the present reservoir capacities will be enhanced, the water shortage issue will be ironed out, the green cover will be improved, pollution will be controlled and, above all, Vizag will be ‘saved’.

“We have been running the ‘Save Vizag’ campaign to help people understand the ground realities and exercise their franchise cautiously,” Kalyani underlined.