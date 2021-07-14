Top
Eco-friendly board room launched at DCIL

Visakhapatnam: With the focus on converting waste to wealth, Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCIL) inaugurated the new board room at its head office in Visakhapatnam.

The facility, set up by recycling the old and unused furniture material, was launched by chief financial officer of DCI D Subha Rao. This, the DCI employees said, was a step forward towards moving to a paperless office concept and adopting eco-friendly measures.

Also, the new version e-Darpan-The Mirror of DCI was dedicated to the DCI employees by chief general manager Capt S Divakar. The e-darpan magazine is a digital platform made available to everyone with a concept of optimum use of technology.

The launch was attended by GM (Technical & Material) GVR Murthy.

