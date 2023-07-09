Live
- There is a surprise element in ‘Mahaveerudu’- Siva Karthikeyan in pre-release event
- Vaishnav Tej gets trained in MMA for ‘Aadikeshava’
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on July 9, 2023
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on July 9, 2023
- 2 KIIT Univeristy students to take part in World Para Athletics meet
- ‘Yatra 2’ will not influence voters- Director Mahi V Raghav
- WhatsApp Pink Scam: People asked to stay alert
- Odisha records 25 pc deficit rainfall
- Bahanaga train tragedy: CBI begins to grill 3 arrested railway officials
- ‘Farmers Day’ observed in Manyam, Vizianagaram
ENC Water Polo, Swimming Championship held
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: Team Ashore has won the Water Polo Championship while Team Dega was the runners up in Water Polo and Team Dega won swimming trophy while team Ashore was runners up in swimming during the ENC Station Aquatics (Swimming and Water Polo) championship conducted in Visakhapatnam.
The championship was organised at INS Circars from July 3 to July 7. Cmde T Rajsekhar was the chief guest of the final event and gave away prizes to the winners here on Saturday. Six teams, including Ashore, Dega Fleet A, Fleet B, NOIC and Submarines participated in the event.
