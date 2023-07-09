ENC Water Polo, Swimming Championship held

Visakhapatnam: Team Ashore has won the Water Polo Championship while Team Dega was the runners up in Water Polo and Team Dega won swimming trophy while team Ashore was runners up in swimming during the ENC Station Aquatics (Swimming and Water Polo) championship conducted in Visakhapatnam.

The championship was organised at INS Circars from July 3 to July 7. Cmde T Rajsekhar was the chief guest of the final event and gave away prizes to the winners here on Saturday. Six teams, including Ashore, Dega Fleet A, Fleet B, NOIC and Submarines participated in the event.