Ensure hassle-free supply of ration in Agency areas, officials told

Visakhapatnam: Take appropriate steps to deliver ration at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries in the Agency area without any hassles, said Civil Supplies Commissioner Kona Sasidhar.

Speaking at a review meeting held here on Wednesday, he said there is a portability facility for beneficiaries to take ration at any place in the State.

Further, Sasidhar said that it is a great step to reach out to 1.5 crore people at their doorsteps across the State on a regular basis every month.

He stated volunteers will distribute coupons the day before the delivery of goods.

The Civil Supplies Commissioner said the cardholders expressed satisfaction over receiving quality goods in right quantity.

He directed the officials concerned that the vehicles should be parked at the Secretariat or at a convenient place for the beneficiaries from 6 pm to 7 pm to distribute the essential goods.

Earlier, Collector V Vinay Chand briefed the Commissioner on the ongoing public distribution system in the district.

Joint Collector M Venugopal Reddy and Narsipatnam Division Sub-Collector N Mourya participated in the meeting.