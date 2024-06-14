Except Anitha, none from Anakapalli in Naidu’s Cabinet

Anakapalli: In the TDP-BJP-JSP government, only one MLA from Anakapalli district got accommodated in the cabinet.

Although many seniors won in the recent elections from the district, they however, did not get any ministerial post except Vangalapudi Anitha.

Defying everyone’s expectations, the new cabinet, under the leadership of Nara Chandrababu, witnessed a new concept. More than giving preference to seniority, the list included a mix of experienced and fresh faces.

Among others, Chintakayala Ayyana Patrudu is the most senior TDP leader. Won as an MLA for seven times, he served as a minister for five terms, including Minister for Road and Buildings, Panchayat Raj, Rural and Water Supply and Forests, Environment Science and Technology. Given his experience and fierce battle against the YSRCP government for the past five years, his followers pinned hopes that he would certainly get a ministerial berth.

However, Ayyanna Patrudu gracefully accepted the change and mentioned that since he had served five times as a minister, it is time to give way to newcomers for the larger benefit of the state.

Similarly, former minister and senior TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy expected a cabinet post.

Konathala Ramakrishna, who fielded from Jana Sena Party ticket, emerged victorious as MLA in Anakapalli. He expected a place in the cabinet as he served as the Minister of Commercial Taxes.

Both Konathala Ramakrishna and Ayyanna Patrudu served as MPs as well.

Moreover, public representatives, political leaders and their followers expected that priority will be given to seniors in the cabinet.

Going beyond expectations of a section of leaders, Vangalapudi Anitha from Payakaraopeta got a ministerial berth. However, the decision was well-received by the party cadre as the alliance government aims to fulfill people’s aspirations. Even as she won as an MLA in 2014 from Payakaraopeta, Anitha bagged the cabinet post for the first time.

Focusing more on deliverables, Naidu 4.0 steps beyond its traditional version of giving preference to seniority, gives a chance to a mix of both new faces along with a bunch of experienced leaders in the cabinet.