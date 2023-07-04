  • Menu
Explosion at pharma unit: Death toll increases to 4

Visakhapatnam: Death toll in the pharma unit blast increased to four on Monday as two more workers of Sahithi Pharma Private Limited succumbed to burn injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The deceased were identified as S Apparao from Nakkapalli mandal and Rameshwar Bhuyan from Odisha. They died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Earlier, two persons P Sathibabu from Rambilli and U Tirupati from Vizianagaram, died due to a reactor explosion at the pharma company located in the Special Economic Zone in Atchutapuram, Anakapalli.

Among the other injured, doctors mentioned that the condition of three more persons was said to be

critical. About 35 employees were working at the site during the mishap.

