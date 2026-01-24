FDP on ‘emerging technologies in business management’ held

Visakhapatnam: An online FDP programme on ‘emerging technologies in business management’ was organised by the department of management studies, MVGR College of Engineering (A), Vizianagaram.

Designed to bridge the gap between technology and management education, the FDP provided conceptual clarity and practical exposure to the participants.

Bhavana Rajesh, product manager, CAST Software Solutions, Bengaluru, attended as chief guest, while P Dilip, master principal cloud architect, Oracle Corporation, Hyderabad participated as guest of honour.

Addressing the gathering, Bhavana Rajesh advised the participants to focus more on organisational readiness for future technological changes. She spoke about digital transformation and modernisation - preparing businesses for 2030 through her lecture.

Principal of MVGR YMC Sekhar stressed the importance of integrating emerging technologies such as data analytics, artificial intelligence and digital transformation into management teaching, learning and research to meet evolving industry requirements. Highlighting the impact of cloud and AI technologies on scalable and agile business solutions, P Dilip delivered a lecture on ‘cloud platforms and AI innovations: shaping the future of business management’. Senior data engineer at Fidelity Investments, Texas, USA S Vinay Kumar, MVGR Professors K Sobha Rani, P Satish and P Srinivasa Rao delivered lectures on various topics. Over 138 faculty members from various institutions participated in the FDP programme.