Festivals a huge success due to joint efforts: Simhachalam EO

Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam EO S Srinivasa Murthy speaking at a meeting held in Visakhapatnam on Thursday
Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam executive officer S Srinivasa Murthy said that annual festivals such as ‘Chandanotsavam’ and ‘Giri Pradakshina’ were successfully organised with the coordination of departments concerned.

Visakhapatnam: Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam executive officer S Srinivasa Murthy said that annual festivals such as ‘Chandanotsavam’ and ‘Giri Pradakshina’ were successfully organised with the coordination of departments concerned.

Holding a meeting here on Thursday, the EO said that the festivals were a huge success because each department officials considered their participation in the festival as a service to God rather than performing their duties.

Due to the tireless efforts of the officials concerned day in and day out during the festivals, Devasthanam was able to organise them without causing any hindrance to the devotees.

Speaking on the occasion, executive engineer D Srinivasa Raja opined that it was because of the

executive officer’s efforts and coordination among the officials, darshan on Chandanotsavam was facilitated in a hassle-free manner to the devotees.

With appropriate planning and effective execution, he said, facilities could be provided to the devotees who came in droves for the darshan at the shrine.

Officials from various departments briefed about their role in organising the festivals at the programme. Later, the EO was felicitated on the occasion.

Among others, executive engineer B Rambabu, Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Devasthanam EE CHV Ramana, temple officials Ramana Murthy, Anand Kumar, AEs Hari, Naidu and Tataji

were present.

X