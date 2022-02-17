Film hub: Focus on Vizag again

Visakhapatnam: Gifted with natural harbour, long coastline, stretches of greenery, golden sand beaches and picturesque locales, Visakhapatnam has a huge potential to offer a perfect setting for filmmakers to shoot movies.

Unfortunately, not many producers are evincing interest in availing the ecosystem in the district for their ventures. Though blockbuster flicks such as 'MaroCharitra', 'Anthuleni Katha', 'NaluguStambhalata', 'SrivarikiPremalekha', 'Swarna Kamalam' and 'Jamba LakidiPamba' were shot in Visakhapatnam, their success, however, did not spur any major filmy activity.



Even the studio built by producer late D. Ramanaidu in the city is lying idle for long.Against this backdrop, focus is again shifting on Vizag with Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressing keenness on shooting films in the City of Destiny and making it a hub of cine activity.

The Chief Minister, during the recent talks he had with the topmen from Tollywood, advised the team to consider his suggestion of promising allotment of sites to film personalities for construction of studios, outdoor units and houses and shifting their base to the port city. Like Hyderabad in Telangana, the Chief Minister suggested the bigwigs of the Telugu film industry to make Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh their home.

To make this a reality, the Chief Minister assured all sorts of support, including site allotment to set up conducive infrastructure in the port city. Much later, Movie Artistes Association (MAA) President Manchu Vishnu mentioned that the government's proposal will be discussed with the representatives of the film chamber and a decision would soon be made whether to shift lock, stock and barrel or consider relocation in parts.