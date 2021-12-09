Fire broke out in a company at Gajuwaka in
Highlights
Fire broke out in a company at Auto Nagar, Gajuwaka here on Thursday.
Visakhapatnam: Fire broke out in a company at Auto Nagar, Gajuwaka here on Thursday. The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday at RR Polymers in the area.
According to sources, property to the tune of Rs.8 lakh was damaged. Fire fighters arrived at the spot and doused the flames. A case has been registered and investigation is on.
