  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Fire broke out in a company at Gajuwaka in

Fire broke out in a company
x

Fire broke out in a company

Highlights

Fire broke out in a company at Auto Nagar, Gajuwaka here on Thursday.

Visakhapatnam: Fire broke out in a company at Auto Nagar, Gajuwaka here on Thursday. The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday at RR Polymers in the area.

According to sources, property to the tune of Rs.8 lakh was damaged. Fire fighters arrived at the spot and doused the flames. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X