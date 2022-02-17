Fire mishap at a pharmaceutical unit in Visakhapatnam, no casualties

Thick fumes engulfed following a fire accident in a pharma city unit located at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City, Parawada in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The incident took place at the D-block of the Emmennar Pharma Private Limited Unit-2 while pumping solvents at the unit.

The smoke affected a driver who was working in the neighbouring IOCL plant at the time of the accident. He was rushed to the nearby hospital as he fell sick after inhaling the smoke.

According to preliminary information, no casualty was reported at the incident spot.

Meanwhile, the fire tenders reached the unit and brought the situation under control. The cause of the smoke is yet to be ascertained.