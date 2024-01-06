  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Flag Officer Commanding in Chief of ENC visits INS Chilka

Flag Officer Commanding in Chief of ENC visits INS Chilka
x
Highlights

Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar visited the Indian Navy’s premier training establishment for Agniveers, INS Chilka.

Visakhapatnam: Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar visited the Indian Navy’s premier training establishment for Agniveers, INS Chilka.

Accompanied by president of NWWA (ER) Sandhya Rao Pendharkar, the CinC was briefed on various aspects related to training of Agniveers and infrastructure growth plans towards ensuring contemporary training during the two-day visit concluding on Saturday.

He was also briefed on various green initiatives being taken in the base.

The FOCinC also interacted with the officers, sailors, DSC personnel and staff of INS Chilka during which he complimented their efforts towards enhancing the performance of the trainees across all disciplines.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X