Flag Officer Commanding in Chief of ENC visits INS Chilka

Visakhapatnam: Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar visited the Indian Navy’s premier training establishment for Agniveers, INS Chilka.

Accompanied by president of NWWA (ER) Sandhya Rao Pendharkar, the CinC was briefed on various aspects related to training of Agniveers and infrastructure growth plans towards ensuring contemporary training during the two-day visit concluding on Saturday.

He was also briefed on various green initiatives being taken in the base.

The FOCinC also interacted with the officers, sailors, DSC personnel and staff of INS Chilka during which he complimented their efforts towards enhancing the performance of the trainees across all disciplines.