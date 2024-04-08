Focus will be laid on housing, employment opportunities: Pawan

Anakapalli: Focus will be laid on providing housing for the poor and generating employment opportunities for the youth, said Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan here on Sunday.

He also stressed on improving the skills of the youth before creating jobs for them.

“Beneficiaries included in the housing scheme under the TDP’s rule were removed from the list by the YSRCP. They will be included in the list as soon as the new government is formed,” he assured.

At the 'Varahi Vijayabheri' public meeting that saw a huge participation of people in Anakapalli on Sunday evening, Pawan Kalyan stressed on considering concrete measures in resolving long-pending problems and addressing local issues.

Describing pension as an elder son for retired employees, who render their service for 30 years, Pawan Kalyan said, “As soon as the alliance government is formed, a suitable decision will be made in the interest of the retired employees.”

The old pension scheme which was gravely neglected by the YSRCP will be revived in a year’s time once the TDP-JSP-BJP government comes to power in the State, assured the Jana Sena chief.

Speaking on the famous Anakapalli jaggery, the JSP chief recalled how the sweetener was used in making ‘prasadam’ at Tirumala earlier. “The alliance government will continue the supply of Anakapalli jaggery to Tirupati which has been discontinued by the YSRCP,” he promised.

Stating that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not a Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan described him as a businessman who does business with liquor and sand.

If alliance candidates were elected, Pawan said steps would be taken to save Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from getting privatised. “It is not possible to wage a sole battle for the VSP. The entire North Andhra people’s support is required for it. So, let’s elect the right political leaders who will fight for the people’s cause,” the JSP chief said.

About tourism development, Pawan assured that tourist spots and Buddhist circuits in and around Anakapalli would be developed to generate more employment opportunities, especially in the informal sector. “This apart, a number of irrigation projects have been kept pending. Of them, Polavaram is the most vital project. Although we are not setting any impractical timeframe for its completion, efforts will be taken to complete it at the earliest,” he informed, adding that the alliance with the BJP would aid in ensuring the completion of projects in a time bound manner.

Despite having the capability to contest for 45 to 50 seats, the JSP chief said, the party restricted itself to 21 considering the benefits of the State.

Reiterating that he will not go back on his words, Pawan Kalyan said that candidates should have political accountability so that assurances made by them would be fulfilled. He announced that Anakapalli Goddess Nookalamma festival would be celebrated as a State festival.

Earlier a rally was organised from the helipad point to Nehru Chowk where the public meeting was held. The JSP chief was accompanied by Anakapalli BJP MP candidate C M Ramesh and JSP Assembly candidate Konathala Ramakrishna.