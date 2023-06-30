Four arrested in another kidnap case in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: One of the persons, who worked along with a group on a commission-basis earlier, was allegedly kidnapped along with his wife in Visakhapatnam.

Of the five persons involved in the incident that happened on Wednesday evening, four were taken into custody.

Sharing details, City Commissioner of Police CM Thrivikrama Varma said here on Thursday that a number of cases were filed against the victim in various police stations in the state. The victim was identified as Patnala Srinivasa Rao, who was recently shifted to Visakhapatnam, was working in a real estate company located in Akkayyapalem.

On Wednesday evening, Srinivasa Rao and his wife Lova Lakshmi were forcibly taken in two cars by a group of five persons who earlier worked along with the victim. When the car came to a halt at Elamanchili, Lakshmi escaped from the kidnappers and registered a complaint with the police.

During the investigation, the City Police Commissioner said, the victim and the kidnappers had set up a construction company in Vijayawada in 2019. Lakhs of rupees were given to the land owners as advance through Srinivasa Rao. However, due to the pandemic and subsequent loss incurred in the business, the partners mounted pressure on Srinivasa Rao to return the amount invested by them in the business.

A case was registered in his name in Vijayawada and he was remanded for 11 months. Later, unable to bear the pressure any longer, Srinivasa Rao left Vijayawada and went to Ravulapalem and worked for an NGO. He was again booked in a cheating case that amounted to Rs.20 lakh. Later, he went to Narsipatnam and was again involved in a cheating case before moving to Visakhapatnam.

As he was not responding to the gang who worked with him earlier, they tracked him and kidnapped him along with his wife. The kidnappers were identified G Brahmayya, K Sai Nikhil, B Veeramanikanta, S Pradip Reddy and Sunny. While the city police arrested four accused in the case, Sunny is said to be absconding.

