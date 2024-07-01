Free bus service for women to be launched in Vizag soon

Visakhapatnam: Minister for Transport, Sports and Youth Services M Ramprasad Reddy said that in the past five years almost all the government departments were ruined in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, he said that a detailed inquiry is being carried out to assess the level of corruption during the previous government. Talking about the free bus travel for women in Andhra Pradesh assured as part of the super six schemes by the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance, the Transport Minister mentioned that the facility would be made available to women within a month or 45 days.

He informed the alliance government is studying the policies implemented in the neighbouring States of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana. Pointing out that some technical problems were encountered in other States, he said steps were being taken to see that they would not be experienced in the State.

Ramprasad Reddy mentioned that there are a large number of women voters across the State and they all had cast their votes to ensure the victory of NDA candidates with a huge majority in the State Assembly and Lok Sabha polls. He opined that women should get benefited from the scheme at the earliest. The Minister announced that he would launch the scheme from Visakhapatnam soon.

Further, the Transport Minister informed that the government is taking steps to introduce 100 per cent electric buses in APSRTC and is in consultation with the Central government to avail subsidies. He opined that the RTC needs to be cleansed and that this department was weakened in the previous government as valuable assets were grabbed in the pretext of the corporation. A thorough investigation will be conducted on the irregularities that took place in the department, he informed.

Speaking about the need to promote sports, the Minister alleged corruption to the tune of Rs 100 crore in ‘Aadudam Andhra’ programme conducted by the previous YSRCP government. The new government is launching a thorough investigation into it, he assured.

The Minister alleged that the Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and his family looted all the resources in the State and spent hundreds of crores during elections. He is a benami for YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Minister alleged.

Ramprasad Reddy alleged that 10,000 acres of land belonging to the poor in Rayalaseema were illegally acquired by Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy’s family.