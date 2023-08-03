G20 nations unite for 'Health Equity: Launch of the Affordable and Accessible Healthcare Initiative'

Visakhapatnam: Accessibility and affordability in healthcare are not just concepts but are lifelines of society, said Mansukh L Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare.

In a significant move towards global health equity, the Union Minister of Health and Family inaugurated the 'G20 Affordable and Accessible Healthcare Summit Series' in Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "It is our steadfast duty to ensure these lifelines reach every individual, regardless of their geographical and financial constraints."

As part of the 'Health-20' initiative, the Healthcare Summit Series are set to take place in major cities like Frankfurt, Tokyo, Toronto, New York, Beijing, London, Vienna, Cape Town, Rome, Paris, Riyadh, Bali, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Istanbul, and several Indian cities, including New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Visakhapatnam.

The series, hosted across the cities of the G20 nations, intend to highlight critical aspects of affordable and accessible healthcare, while emphasising India's influential role in the global endeavour.

Such platforms amplify India's pivotal role in promoting medical tourism and underscore the 'one family, one earth' principle—advocating affordable, accessible healthcare for all G20 countries, the experts opined.

This pioneering initiative aims to harness the collective strength of the world's leading economies.

Supporting the initiative, Pulsus Group, a leader in health informatics and digital marketing, is dedicated to driving this transformative healthcare summit series forward.

CEO of Pulsus Group Srinubabu Gedela termed the G20 series as a global platform for sharing knowledge and collaborating, uniting esteemed scholars, clinicians, innovators, and policymakers to foster a potent synergy for healthcare transformation through innovation and research.

The series emphasised nurturing startups and connecting them with potential investors and mentors to inspire innovative solutions. Engaging policymakers to ensure healthcare advancements are both revolutionary and ethical key focus, advocating for the wellbeing of global communities.

Bellana Chandra Sekhar, a strong advocate for rural healthcare, has set an inspiring example by establishing a model hospital in rural Andhra Pradesh in June, demonstrating that quality healthcare can be achieved at affordable costs, even in rural pockets of India.