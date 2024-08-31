Ganesh festivities now made easier for organisers

Visakhapatnam: Several parts of the country are set to exude a festive charm as communities from diverse social, economic and cultural backgrounds come together to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

From a day that stretch up to 21 days, the festival organisers go all out to make the festival a grand success as Lord Ganesh is considered as a remover of obstacles and the God of new beginnings.

Apparently, a host of Hindu festivals commence from Ganesh festivities.

For those who intend to celebrate the festival arranging pandals, it used to be a horrendous task to seek permissions from concerned departments.

Along with focusing on the theme they plan to bring out at the pandals, the organisers have to make repeated visits to multiple offices to get no objection certificates for the celebrations.

But not any longer as the Andhra Pradesh government introduced a single window concept to get necessary permissions to set up pandals and carry out immersion processions in a hassle-free manner.

Now, the permissions could be sought with just a click of the button as the state government introduced a mobile app for the purpose which is made available to the organisers from August 30 (Friday).

Launched by Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and city commissioner of police Shanka Brata Bagchi, the single window clearance portal aims to obtain online permissions from various departments for the festival organisers with ease.

As soon as the organisers upload the details through the mobile App, officials from concerned departments would verify before granting the permission.

Applicants can visit the website ganeshutsav.net, fill in the details and get the NOC. Officials from the police, GVMC, fire services and electricity departments would visit the pandal venue before issuing the NOC to the organisers.