Generous donation by CMR Group

Visakhapatnam: Founder and Chairman of CMR Group Mavuri Venkata Ramana donated Rs.50 lakh to Sneha Sandhya Age Care Foundation. Participating in puja rituals organised by the foundation at Gambhiram here on Wednesday, Mavuri Venkata Ramana donated the amount for the construction of the hospice and age care facility. Among others, managing director of Sravan Shipping Services Private Limited G Sambasiva Rao, NS Raju and CEO of Symbiosys Technologies O Naresh Kumar, supporters of the foundation, took part in the inaugural of the facility.



